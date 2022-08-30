U.S Department of Transportation approves new essential air service provider for Barkley Regional Airport

A new airline will officially begin service out of McCracken County’s Barkley Regional Airport in December.

The U.S. Department of Transportation approved Tennessee-based Contour Airlines as the airport’s next Essential Air Service provider following the airport board’s recommendation to USDOT to choose the airline. Contour Airlines will take over service at Barkley Regional Airport starting Dec. 6 and offer 12 round trip flights to Charlotte, NC a week through a three-year contract..

The Essential Air Service program is a USDOT initiative that guarantees smaller, rural communities are still serviced by certified air carriers. The announcement comes months before the airport plans to unveil a new terminal next year.

Previously, had a contract with SkyWest Airline through the Essential Air Service program, but that changed earlier this year when SkyWest announced that it would cease servicing Barkley and other regional airports due to pilot shortages .

The airport board of directors met in June to discuss bids for a replacement air service provider. The board recommended Contour Airlines to the Department of Transportation .

Contour Airlines also plans to hire a full-time mechanic for the McCracken County airport to be on-hand for any technical issues.

This story will be updated.