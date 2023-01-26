Start-up distillery coming to downtown Henderson

A start-up distillery is coming to Henderson, marking a new investment in Kentucky’s signature bourbon industry.

Henderson Distilling Company plans to repurpose the downtown Municipal Power and Light facility into a full production distillery, as well as tourism and retail space.

Co-founder Andrew Powell says he’s excited to rekindle the robust pre-Prohibition history of the community.

“Bourbon and distilling in Kentucky is an experience," Powell said in a news conference on Thursday. "It’s a story, and Henderson’s got a story to tell, and we’re excited to be part of that.”

The $5 million investment will create 12 full-time positions at the Henderson Distilling Company.

Henderson native Eric Gregory, President of the Kentucky Distillers Association, said he's excited he was for his hometown to get a distillery.

"Especially to have it downtown, with the riverfront and all the visitors, we couldn’t ask for anything better," Gregory said in a statement, calling the news a "home run."

The planned project builds on recent bourbon and spirits growth across Kentucky. According to the governor’s office, 2022 was the best year on record for the industry. More than $2 billion in new investments were announced last year, which are expected to create 700 jobs.