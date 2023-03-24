Ford's Tennessee plant could make 500,000 electric pickups per year

Ford says its new assembly plant being built in western Tennessee will be able to build up to a half million electric pickup trucks per year at full production.

The automaker announced in September of 2021 that it would build the plant and a joint-venture battery factory on a 3,600-acre parcel of land in rural Stanton, northeast of Memphis.

Known as the Memphis Regional Megasite, the land designated by the state for industrial development sat unused for years before Ford decided to move in.

Construction began last year and Ford has said it plans to start production by 2025.

Ford says the assembly and battery plants will employ about 6,000 people with an investment of roughly $5.6 billion dollars.