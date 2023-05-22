USDA grants to fund eastern Ky. medical clinic, boost state’s meat processing industry

A U.S. Department of Agriculture release Monday announced federal funding for 52 projects in rural communities across eight states and Puerto Rico.

Two Kentucky projects will be receiving a combined $11 million.

A $1 million grant to the Grace Community Health Center will be used to build a clinic in Bell County to address the need for services accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including medical, dental and behavioral health services.

The nonprofit Community Ventures is receiving a $10 million grant to help fund the Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program, a revolving loan fund aimed at enabling new, independent meat processors and other agribusinesses to launch and grow in Kentucky.

The federal funding is a part of the USDA’s Rural Partners Network, an all of government program that puts community leaders in direct contact with federal, state and local partners to address specific needs in communities that struggle to access government programs and funding.

Kentucky has two RPN member communities: Fulton County in the western part of the state and a grouping of eastern counties known as the Kentucky Highlands.