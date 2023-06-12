Task force launching to support hospitality, tourism industries in northwest Tennessee

Tennessee’s Department of Labor & Workforce Development is starting a task force to aid in the cultivation of partnerships to support the tourism and hospitality industries in the northwestern part of the state.

State and local representatives will hold a listening session next week to hear from industry leaders in the hopes of developing long-term solutions to benefit the area’s tourism and economic development opportunities.

Tennessee is the fastest growing state in the U.S. when it comes to travel spending since 2018, rising from 14th to 11th in the nation during that time.