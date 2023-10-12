Kenlake Foods to put $24 million investment into Murray expansion

A Kroger subsidiary based in far western Kentucky is expanding its manufacturing operations.

Kenlake Foods announced Thursday that it is putting $24 million dollars toward growing its manufacturing business in Murray.

The company has provided snack, baking, and produce nuts to all Kroger retail divisions for more than four decades.

This project will include the installation of new processing equipment for dry roasting and packaging various nut lines. It will ultimately create 15 high-wage Kentucky jobs, according to a state release.

Kenlake Foods currently employs more than 300 Kentuckians and specializes in the production of more than 800 items.