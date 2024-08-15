Jet service to Atlanta to be added out of Jackson airport

The airport in Jackson will soon provide jet flights to Atlanta, Georgia.

The Department of Transportation announced recently that Denver Air Connection will be the Essential Air Service provider for McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport in the western Tennessee city.

The service will connect Jackson and the west Tennessee region with options to access a network of other major carriers through Atlanta International Airport.

The company has committed to providing 12 non-stop round-trip flights per week once service commences this December. The service agreement also allows for the “possible” addition of flights to Chicago.”