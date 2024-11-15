P&L Railway awarded $2 million in state funds for Princeton Yard renewal

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced Wednesday that five railway companies would be receiving state grant funding as part of the newly created Kentucky Short Line Infrastructure Preservation Program.

The initiative is designed to help rail companies operating in the state maintain and enhance the Commonwealth’s short line infrastructure.

The first tranche of grants awarded by the program totaling $7.5 million is split among the following businesses:

RJ Corman Railroad Group (RJC)

Tennken Railroad Company (TKEN)

Paducah & Louisville Railway (PAL)

Transkentucky Transportation Railroad (TTIS)

Louisville & Indiana Railroad (LIRC)

One of those companies, Paducah & Louisville Railway, is getting $2 million in state grant funds to renew a rail yard in Princeton.

The company applied for the grant in early September to renew outdated equipment and infrastructure at its Caldwell County railway yard in western Kentucky.

P&L will match the state’s award, totaling the cost of renewing the Princeton Yard to $4 million.