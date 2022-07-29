Warren County Public Schools leader named Kentucky 'Superintendent of the Year'

Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton has earned the top honor from the Kentucky Association of School Administrators.

Clayton was named Superintendent of the Year this week at the group’s leadership institute in Louisville.

Clayton has been superintendent since 2013 and leads a district that’s grown to 18,000 students representing 89 nationalities and speaking 103 languages.

He oversaw the establishment of Geo International High School, the first school of its kind in the state that helps refugee and immigrant students.

Under this watch, the district also created the first Computer Science Immersion Elementary School in Kentucky.

In accepting the award, Clayton said it reflects the combined efforts and expertise of the district’s 3,000 employees.