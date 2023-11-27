TVA awards $1.5 million in STEM grants to local schools

The Tennessee Valley Authority is giving grants to local schools for STEM projects.

The grant is meant to help inspire student interest in science, technology, engineering, and math, also known as STEM, education.

Seven local schools in Calloway, Christian, Graves and Marshall counties are among the recipients.

Applications for projects focusing on environment, energy, economic development, and community problem-solving were given preference. Some past examples include experimenting on thermal energy movement and hands-on gene therapy techniques.

The full list of recipients can be found on TVA’s website.