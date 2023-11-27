© 2023
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TVA awards $1.5 million in STEM grants to local schools

WKMS
Published November 27, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST

The Tennessee Valley Authority is giving grants to local schools for STEM projects.

The grant is meant to help inspire student interest in science, technology, engineering, and math, also known as STEM, education.

Seven local schools in Calloway, Christian, Graves and Marshall counties are among the recipients.

Applications for projects focusing on environment, energy, economic development, and community problem-solving were given preference. Some past examples include experimenting on thermal energy movement and hands-on gene therapy techniques.

The full list of recipients can be found on TVA’s website.
Tags
Education STEMTVA
Related Content