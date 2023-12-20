Law enforcement investigating unaccounted Fulton Independent Schools funds

Fulton Independent School District confirmed Tuesday that law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding over $1 million dollars in unaccounted funds.

WPSD-TV reports that several community members raised concerns about the $1.1 million dollars in unaccounted funds at a school board meeting Tuesday night, but the board “wouldn’t answer specific questions” from the public about the money.

According to The Current newspaper of Fulton County, an independent audit released last month found a “significant discrepancy” between the budgeted beginning balance for this school year and the actual funds available.

In response, the district worked with the state Department of Education and other organizations to develop a “corrective action plan” to to safeguard against future financial concerns.