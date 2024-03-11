© 2024
Trio of finalists emerges for next Ky. education commissioner

WKMS | By Hannah Saad
Published March 11, 2024 at 2:09 PM CDT
Rawpixel.com

Three finalists were named Friday in the search for the Kentucky Department of Education’s next commissioner.

The finalists, narrowed down from a field of 15 applicants by the Kentucky Board of Education, all currently work in the state and each has experience leading school districts in the Commonwealth.

The candidates include Buddy Berry, superintendent of Eminence Independent Schools; Robbie Fletcher, superintendent of Lawrence County Schools; and Jim Flynn, executive director of the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents.

Kentucky Department of Education

KBE members will interview the three finalists in Louisville on March 18 and 19. According to a KBE release, the board hopes to have a new commissioner submitted for approval by the end of March.

A new law passed last year also requires the commissioner of education to be confirmed by the state senate.

The new education commissioner will replace Jason Glass, who left the post last year due to his objections over enforcing anti-LGBTQ+ state laws in Kentucky schools. Glass was the third commissioner since 2018 to leave the job amid political turmoil.

Robin Fields Kinney has been serving as the KDE’s interim commissioner since Sept. 30. Upon her hiring, the board and Kinney agreed that she wouldnot be considered a candidate for the permanent position.
Hannah Saad
Hannah Saad is the Assistant News Director for WKMS. Originally from Michigan, Hannah earned her bachelor’s degree in news media from The University of Alabama in 2021. Hannah moved to western Kentucky in the summer of 2021 to start the next chapter of her life after graduation. Prior to joining WKMS in March 2023, Hannah was a news reporter at The Paducah Sun. Her goal at WKMS is to share the stories of the region from those who call it home. Outside of work, Hannah enjoys exploring local restaurants, sports photography, painting, and spending time with her fiancé and two dogs.
