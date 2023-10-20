Ky. attorney general’s office announces $11.7 million rebate will benefit some western Ky. utility customers this winter

The office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Thursday a rebate that will see many western Kentuckians save money on their winter utility bills.

The $11.7 million rebate will be credited toward the bills of Big Rivers Electric Corporation customers this winter.

The rebate stems from a 2020 settlement between Cameron, BREC and Kentucky Utility customers.

The Henderson-based BREC has three member cooperatives – including the Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation, Kenergy Corporation and Meade County Rural Electric Corporation – and supplies power to over 120,000 Kentuckians in 22 counties.

BREC customers have received more than $43 million in refunds since 2020.