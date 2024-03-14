Federal grants to bring solar microgrids to rural healthcare centers in Kentucky, Tennessee

Some rural healthcare centers in Kentucky and Tennessee could soon be better prepared for power outages.

The U.S. Department of Energy is providing grants to build solar microgrids for up to 175 rural health centers across the Southeast.

The project, which has a federal cost share of $57 million, will supply facilities in eight states – including Kentucky and Tennessee – with solar panels and battery systems.

Selection of the sites that will be receiving grants has not yet been announced.

According to the Department of Energy, the clean-power microgrids have the potential to lower power bills at these facilities, reduce financial losses during outages and keep lifesaving equipment running during emergencies.

The development of solar microgrids is also expected to provide clean energy jobs for local community members.