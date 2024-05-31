Illinois, Kentucky join Biden Administration electric grid modernization effort

Twenty-one states, including Illinois and Kentucky, joined an effort the Biden Administration launched earlier this week to strengthen the power grid across the county.

According to a White House press release, the Federal-State Modern Grid Development Initiative will bring states, federal entities and power sector stakeholders together to modernize the electric grid by expanding its capacity and enhancing power technology.

The program also aims to integrate more renewable energy and other clean sources of power to help address load growth challenges.

Kentucky lawmakers passed a bill earlier this year to create a committee to study electricity reliability in the Commonwealth and sources of power generation for the future, including coal.