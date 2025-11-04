Department of Energy issues calls for proposals to build, power AI data center at Paducah site

The U.S. Department of Energy issued a call for offers Tuesday from companies seeking to build and power an artificial intelligence data center at a far western Kentucky DOE site.

The former Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant site — shuttered in 2013 — was first tabbed for a potential energy project or AI data center in April, when it was listed alongside 15 other DOE properties around the country. That list narrowed to four in July.

According to a release, applicant companies would be expected to build, operate and decommission each project, with the aim of supporting “the next generation of AI infrastructure” and creating “opportunities for prosperity while advancing national security for future generations.”

The development at the DOE site would neighbor a new uranium enrichment operation announced earlier this year by a private company named General Matter.

The deadline for proposals to be submitted is in late January.