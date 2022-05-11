© 2022
Environment

Kentucky Mesonet adds new station in Ballard County

WKU Public Radio | By Rhonda Miller
Published May 11, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT
Kentucky Mesonet captures climate and weather data at 76 stations in 71 counties across the state.

A statewide source for weather and climate data has added a new station in Ballard County.

The new Kentucky Mesonet station in Ballard County is in what’s been an underserved area with regard to weather data. The new station will provide important data for the National Weather Service and farmers in the region.

The Mesonet is based at Western Kentucky University. The stations collect real-time data on air and soil temperature, precipitation, humidity, barometric pressure, solar radiation, and wind speed and direction.

The data is collected every five minutes, 24 hours a day, throughout the year. The Mesonet now has 76 stations in 71 counties.

WKU Public Radio

Rhonda Miller
Rhonda Miller began as reporter and host for All Things Considered on WKU Public Radio in 2015. She has worked as Gulf Coast reporter for Mississippi Public Broadcasting, where she won Associated Press, Edward R. Murrow and Green Eyeshade awards for stories on dead sea turtles, health and legal issues arising from the 2010 BP oil spill and homeless veterans.
See stories by Rhonda Miller
