Kentucky Mesonet system to open new station this week in Russell Springs

The Kentucky Mesonet is launching its latest station in Russell County.

The mesonet is headquartered at Western Kentucky University and operates stations across the state that monitor and collect weather and climate data.

The latest mesonet is being opened Tuesday on farmland in Russell Springs.

The system has close to 80 stations throughout the commonwealth. One of the goals of the mesonet system is to provide information to weather forecasters that will allow them to make faster and more accurate predictions related to potentially dangerous weather. Data collected by the mesonet system is also distributed to Kentucky farmers.