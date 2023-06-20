TDOT launches ‘Project Milkweed,’ a new program aimed at protecting pollinator species

Tennessee’s Department of Transportation announced the launch Tuesday of a new program aimed at restoring and preserving the habitats of monarch butterflies and other pollinators.

“Project Milkweed” provides free native milkweed seeds to Tennessee residents upon request for them to plant in their gardens.

Milkweed is a flowering plant that provides a place for monarch butterflies to lay eggs, and serves as food for their larvae and caterpillars. TDOT says monarch butterfly populations and milkweed habitats have declined by over 90% since 1992.

Tennessee residents can request milkweed seeds online at tnpollinators.org/milkweed.