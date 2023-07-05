NWS surveyors: EF-1 tornado touched down in Graves, Marshall, Lyon over weekend

The results of a National Weather Service damage survey confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Graves, Marshall and Lyon counties as a severe storm cut across western Kentucky this past weekend.

The surveyors found that the tornado touched down sporadically along a broken 27-mile path through the counties, leaving behind minor tree and structure damage resulting from its estimated 90 mph peak winds.

No injuries were reported from the storm.

The National Weather Service’s Paducah office say they received more than 230 reports of damaging winds or large hail over the weekend.