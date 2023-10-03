Tennessee among top 10 states in nation for climate vulnerability

Tennessee is the ninth most vulnerable state to climate change impacts.

That’s according to the U.S Climate Vulnerability Index Tool created by Texas A&M University. The Tennessee Lookout reports that the data set tracks heat and weather events across the nation, as well as environmental pollution and community members’ health.

Leaders with the Environmental Defense Fund, a nonprofit advocacy group, said the Index’s data enables policymakers to “proactively address vulnerabilities and enhance resilience” in the face of changing climates in their communities.