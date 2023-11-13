Land Between the Lakes announces hiring of new area supervisor

A Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area release Monday announced the hiring of Jim McCoy as area supervisor.

McCoy served as LBL’s fire management officer from 2003 to 2011 after beginning his career with the USDA Forest Service in 1998.

He is a U.S. Army veteran and earned his bachelor’s degree in fisheries and wildlife biology from Arkansas Tech University.

In addition to his time with LBL and his stints in various roles at a trio of national forests, he has extensive training in National Environmental Policy Act, wildland fire, and change leadership.

McCoy said in a statement that he is “excited and honored” to return to LBL.

He officially began his duties in mid-October.