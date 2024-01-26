Air monitoring study near Calvert City industrial complex reveals increased emissions levels

A recent air monitoring study near a far western Kentucky industrial complex has revealed a rise in harmful emissions and an increased risk of cancer for area residents.

The Kentucky Department of Environmental Protection’s Division for Air Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency partnered to examine toxic air pollution near the Calvert City Industrial Complex in 2020.

That study detected a drastic increase in the amount of volatile organics compounds, or VOCs, released into the air in Marshall County.

Among these compounds is ethylene dichloride, which can pose an increased risk of cancer and other health problems with long-term exposure.

The EPA and KDAQ are hosting a public meeting on the issue at 6 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Calvert City Library. Those interested can also attend virtually via Zoom.