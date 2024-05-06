Former Girl Scout camp land in western Tennessee state park to receive renovations

A local tourism authority approved last week funding to make improvements to a former Girl Scout campground in western Tennessee.

The state parks department hopes it can help attract campers and hikers to the area.

The nearly 400-acre Camp Hazlewood has been dormant for more than 15 years. It operated as a Girl Scout camp from the late 1950s until its closure in 2007. The property is now owned by the Tennessee Parks Department as a part of Paris Landing State Park.

The Paris Post-Intelligencer reports that the Henry County Tourism Authority recently approved $42,000 dollars to develop access roads, signage and bridges for pedestrians and bike riders.

The full renovation of Camp Hazlewood is expected to take 5 years and cost just north of $1.4 million dollars, most of which will be covered by the state parks department.

Once finished, it will feature a new 10-mile trail as well as updated pavilions and cabins, and brand new canvas yurts for “glamping.”