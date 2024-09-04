Ahead of deer hunting season, Kentucky Fish & Wildlife expands CWD monitoring zone

Deer hunters in far western Kentucky will have to abide by special regulations to help slow the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease.

CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk and other related species of the Cervidae family.

Last year, the Commonwealth’s first documented case of CWD was confirmed in a deer harvested in Ballard County.

In response, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources expanded its CWD Surveillance Zone from five counties to eight: Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken.

In those areas, deer harvested on specific dates during deer hunting season must be brought to a CWD check station or a CWD sample drop-off site to be inspected for the disease. Those dates include Nov. 9-10, Nov. 16-17 and Nov. 23-24.

There are also other special regulations within the CWD Surveillance Zone. Those include bans on certain deer baiting methods and restrictions on where deer bodies can be transported.