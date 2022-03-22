© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Hopkins County to build storage facility for donated items for tornado victims

WKU Public Radio | By Rhonda Miller
Published March 22, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT
The town of Dawson Springs, Kentucky was devastated by a tornado on Dec. 10, 2021
Liz Roll/FEMA
/
The town of Dawson Springs, Kentucky was devastated by a tornado on Dec. 10, 2021

More than three months after a deadly tornado devastated communities across Kentucky, Hopkins County is taking one more step to deal with the long-term recovery process.

The Dec. 10 tornado killed 13 people in Dawson Springs, a small town in Hopkins County with a population of 2,500.

The tornado destroyed more than half of Dawson Springs, including hundreds of homes.

Hopkins County Fiscal Court has approved leasing a property that will be used to construct a building to store donated materials and supplies for tornado victims.

The Dawson Springs Progress reports the project will be funded with $154,000 from United Way.

When the building is no longer needed for the tornado recovery process, it will be used for other county projects.

Copyright 2022 WKU Public Radio. To see more, visit WKU Public Radio.

Tags

Government & Politics 2021 Tornado Outbreakhopkins countyDawson SpringsHopkins County Fiscal Court
Rhonda Miller
Rhonda Miller began as reporter and host for All Things Considered on WKU Public Radio in 2015. She has worked as Gulf Coast reporter for Mississippi Public Broadcasting, where she won Associated Press, Edward R. Murrow and Green Eyeshade awards for stories on dead sea turtles, health and legal issues arising from the 2010 BP oil spill and homeless veterans.
See stories by Rhonda Miller
Related Content