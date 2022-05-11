© 2022
Government & Politics

Ky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron to run for governor in 2023

89.3 WFPL News Louisville | By Ryland Barton
Published May 11, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT
daniel_cameron_by_kyeland_jackson.jpg
Kyeland Jackson
/

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed to run for governor in 2023, shaking up the Republican race to try to unseat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

The 36-year-old has been attorney general since 2019, his first term in any elected office. He was previously a corporate attorney and general counsel for U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Cameron is the third Republican to launch a 2023 gubernatorial campaign, including Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and State Auditor Mike Harmon. Former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft has also strongly hinted at a run for governor.

The announcement has implications for other races in Kentucky. Because candidates can’t run for two offices at the same time in Kentucky, Cameron’s candidacy means there will now be an open election for attorney general.

After news broke of Cameron’s candidacy, Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams quickly tweeted that he is now considering a run for attorney general, saying, “GOP voters are blessed with great choices.”

Former U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman, another McConnell ally, is also rumored to be considering a run for attorney general.


Ryland Barton
Ryland is the state capitol reporter for Kentucky Public Radio. He's covered politics and state government for NPR member stations KWBU in Waco and KUT in Austin. Always looking to put a face to big issues,Ryland'sreporting has taken him to drought-weary towns in West Texas and relocated communities in rural China. He's covered breaking news like the 2014 shooting at Fort Hood Army Base and the aftermath of the fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas.
See stories by Ryland Barton
