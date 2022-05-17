Challenger downs incumbent Marshall judge-exec in GOP primary

A Marshall County commissioner successfully challenged the incumbent judge-executive for the Republican nomination for judge-executive Tuesday, according to unofficial results.

Kevin Spraggs

Kevin Spraggs won out over current judge-executive Kevin Neal by a margin of over 600 votes in the primary race, receiving 2,076 to Neal’s 1,428.

The GOP nominee will be uncontested in fall’s general election, with no Democrat having filed to run for the position. Spraggs said he’s excited to get to work.

“I had a lot of reservations about this race. It’s hard to take an incumbent out … [but] this is a great day for myself, my family and for the county,” he said in an interview late Tuesday.

Spraggs hopes to make building relationships with other elected officials a top priority. Spraggs also hopes to curb what he characterized as overspending by the county fiscal court in recent years. He also hopes to establish a county strategic plan incorporating the cities in the county and working with other elected officials to move the county forward.

“Well, top priority’s gonna be rebuilding relationships with other elected officials locally and on the state level,” Spraggs said. “I look forward to working with all of our mayors, all of our commissioners, however that works out… I just look forward to getting to work, getting things done. I’m just excited about the opportunity. Working together, we can accomplish a lot. Individually, not so much.”