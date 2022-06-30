Two Ky. counties receive nearly $800,000 in state funding for ongoing tornado debris clean-up

As a part of the ongoing effort to recover from December’s devastating tornado outbreak, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday state funding would go to two counties to assist in their recovery efforts.

The funding will come from the State Aid Funding for Emergencies , which the General Assembly approved during their annual session. In this handout of roughly $800,000, Taylor County will receive $134,000 to help cover the cost of debris removal not paid by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Hopkins County will receive $655,000 to pay for heavy equipment.

“These are the funds appropriated by the General Assembly, ultimately opened up on the last day, that helps us help counties and cities and utilities to help with cleanup and rebuilding to make sure that the costs of that aren't borne by the citizens,” Beshear said.

More than $37.4 million of SAFE funds have already been given out to help a variety of counties, cities, schools and utilities impacted by the December tornado outbreak.

Other recent funding to come from the state has included money from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund going to help grain farmers in the area after a local grain elevator was damaged.

“More than $26.5 million has been distributed now from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. It's going towards rebuilding 300 homes, paying for every funeral, providing an extra award to everyone who qualified under FEMA, whether insured or uninsured, homeowner or renter, and we are going to continue to help out in every way we can,” Beshear said.