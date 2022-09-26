Citing health issues, Kentucky Sen. C.B. Embry resigns from state legislature

A long-time state lawmaker from southern Kentucky has resigned due to health reasons.

Republican C.B. Embry of Morgantown is capping a two-decade legislative career.

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the good of the people of District 6,” Embry said in his resignation letter. "During my time in the Senate, I can truly say that I and my colleagues worked each day to make Kentucky an even greater state."

Before going to Frankfort, Embry served as mayor of Beaver Dam from 1970-1973 and Ohio County Judge-Executive from 1982-1990.

The 81-year-old Embry has been battling cancer and announced plans to retire during the 2022 session. A Senate resolution passed this year honored Embry's legislative career.

Legislative Research Commission / After announcing his retirement, Sen. C.B. Embry (R-Morgantown) was honored with a Senate resolution during the 2022 General Assembly.

In a statement, Senate President Robert Stivers called Embry “the epitome of a committed public servant”, while House Speaker David Osborne called him an “indomitable advocate for the people of his district.”

Embry was elected to the Kentucky House of Representative in 2002. He has represented Butler, Muhlenberg, Ohio, and Hopkins County in the state Senate since 2014.

As a result of redistricting this year, Sen. Embry’s District 6 was re-located to the north central portion of the state, and now includes Oldham and Trimble counties, as well as a portion of Jefferson County.

Lindsey Tichenor, a real estate agent from LaGrange, garnered the most votes for the seat in the May GOP primary. Democrat Brian Easley of Louisville, a corporate vice president, is running as a write-in candidate in the November general election.

