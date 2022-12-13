© 2022
Democratic lawmaker files bill to add rape and incest exceptions to Tennessee’s all-out abortion ban

WPLN | By Blaise Gainey
Published December 13, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST
Hundreds gathered outside the federal courthouse in May to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's impending decision on abortion access.

A lawmaker in Chattanooga has filed a bill that would pave the way to permitting abortions in certain circumstances. The legislation attempts to allow terminations of pregnancy for victims of rape or incest. 

Tennessee is one of at least ten states with no exceptions for rape and incest written into its abortion law.  

“I feel this is the minimum that we should be looking at when it comes to the health and safety of women,” says the measure’s sponsor, state Rep. Yusuf Hakeem, D-Chattanooga.

If the bill becomes law, it will allow doctors to perform abortions once they verify a patient reported the offense to law enforcement. The provision also allows doctors to perform the procedure to protect the physical or mental health of the pregnant person. 

While the measure may be a heavy lift given the Republicans’ supermajority, Hakeem says he’s already working on changing the minds of his colleagues across the aisle. 

“What I’m gathering, there is a chance, there is potential for some changes to be made that would be beneficial,” said Hakeem.

WPLN polled every member of the General Assembly in August on whether they’d support adding any exceptions. Republicans did not respond, but in a recent webinar, abortion opponents urged GOP lawmakers not to waiver from the state’s strict ban on abortions.

Gov. Bill Lee hasn’t indicated whether he’d consider changes to the law.

Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville, is expected to file the Senate version soon. 

