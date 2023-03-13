Illinois board skirts concealed-carry law, drafts bill to fix issues

The regulatory body at the center of a stir over an Illinois law allowing retired county and state correctional officers virtually unrestricted permission to carry concealed weapons is seeking legislation to cover its concerns.

The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board sought an opinion from the state attorney general on its authority to expand permission for concealed carry law to former sheriff’s correctional officers and state prison guards.

The board believes a law that took effect at the start of the year doesn't give implementation authority.

The attorney general declined to intervene, so the board has drafted legislation to cover its concerns. But, thousands of retired law enforcement officers are left waiting.