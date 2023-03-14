Illinois enacts mandatory paid leave 'for any reason'

Illinois will become one of three states to require employers to offer paid time off for any reason.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law Monday instituting that requirement, which will take effect next year. Starting on Jan. 1, Illinois employers must offer workers paid time off based on hours worked, with no need to explain the reason for their absence as long as they provide notice in accordance with reasonable employer standards.

Proponents say paid leave is key to making sure vulnerable workers can take time off when needed without fear of reprisal.

Critics say the law will overburden small businesses already struggling in an era of high post-pandemic inflation.