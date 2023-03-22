Former 42nd Circuit Court judge agrees to drop election suit

Former 42nd Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson has agreed to the dismissal of his lawsuit against current Circuit Court Judge Andrea Moore.

The Paducah Sun reports the two parties came to an agreement earlier this week to dismiss the lawsuit. Jameson sued his opponent after she won the circuit court seat in November, alleging Moore’s team engaged in “unfair campaign tactics,” and that Moore was involved in a plot to use the Judicial Conduct Commission to hurt his election chances.

Last November, the JCC ordered Jameson to be removed from office and barred him from serving the next term in office.

Moore now presides over the 42nd Circuit Court, which encompasses Marshall and Calloway counties.