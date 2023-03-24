Kentucky governor signs student discipline bill into law

A bill aimed at defusing classroom disruptions has been signed into law by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

The governor says it will allow school administrators to intervene before situations escalate.

He says the bill seeks to ensure that students posing “a significant and serious potential for harm" aren’t immediately allowed back in school.

It's among several bills signed by Beshear on Thursday.

Another requires health insurers to cover “biomarker tests” that can help determine the best cancer treatment plans for patients.

The measure has been hailed as an important step in a state plagued by high rates of cancers.