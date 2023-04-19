Poll: Kentucky’s Beshear is one of the most popular governors in U.S.

A new poll from Morning Consult released Wednesday shows Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is the 5th most popular governor in America and the most popular Democratic governor in the nation.

The poll indicates that Beshear has a 63% approval rating among Kentuckians and just 32% of his constituents disapprove of his performance in office.

The incumbent Democrat is seeking reelection this year. He’ll face two minor opponents in May’s primary election in former Republican gubernatorial candidate Peppy Martin and Geoff Young.

A crowded field of GOP candidates — including current Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and former United Nations ambassador Kelly Craft — will square off in May’s Republican primary for the chance to face Beshear.