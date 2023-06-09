Lexington attorney tabbed to lead Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts

A Kentucky attorney with “a long history of public service” was tabbed to lead the administrative arm of the state’s court system Friday.

Lexington-based attorney Katie Comstock will be the next director of Kentucky’s Administrative Office of the Courts , which oversees the operations of the state’s courts. This includes managing its $462 million annual budget along with nearly 3,300 employees and more than 400 elected officials, as well as its facilities and programs in all 120 counties.

“I admire the talent, innovation and dedication of the AOC staff and am excited by the opportunity to contribute to their success,” Comstock said in a release . “Throughout my career, I have been dedicated to public service, upholding the values of civility and nonpartisanship in all my interactions. My ability to collaborate effectively with diverse individuals has allowed me to build strong relationships. This will allow me to effectively advocate for Kentucky’s judiciary.”

Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice Laurance VanMeter praised Comstock in his announcement .

“Katie Comstock is a sharp, polished attorney who brings a portfolio of success in legislative drafting, government affairs and legal research,” VanMeter said. “She has drafted hundreds of complex pieces of legislation over her career while serving in a nonpartisan capacity. I’m pleased she is bringing these invaluable skills to the role of the administrative head of the court system.”

Comstock – who the AOC said was selected from more than 30 applicants after a national search – served with the Legislative Research Commission for 14 years, including more than five years as the committee staff administrator for the General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee.

As a part of her duties for the Judiciary Committee, Comstock oversaw committee meetings and continuing legal education programs at the Capitol. The release tabbing Comstock for the position indicated that she had “drafted hundreds of civil and criminal bills that touched on all aspects of the courts” and “worked closely with legislators regarding policy options and proposed legislation.” She also built and managed a team of attorneys, assistants, interns and graduate fellows.

Her appointment is effective June 21st.