Beshear presents more than $1.1 million to benefit Ballard, McCracken counties

More than $1.1 million in state funding is going to support tourism, road and park improvements, law enforcement, recycling and nonprofits in Ballard and McCracken counties.

Gov. Andy Beshear presented the funds during a press conference Monday at Barkley Regional Airport.

Beshear announced more than $860,000 to benefit McCracken County. That includes funds for household hazardous waste disposal, conservation efforts, the sheriff’s office and the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The governor also presented more than $280,000 for Ballard County, which included funds for the county senior citizens advisory council and to improve the community’s recycling infrastructure and roads.