Government & Politics

Time running out for Cameron to pick gubernatorial running mate

WKU Public Radio | By Lisa Autry
Published July 8, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT
Attorney General Daniel Cameron FB
/

Kentucky’s Republican nominee for governor has one month to announce a running mate. Attorney General Daniel Cameron has had more time to ponder a lieutenant governor due to a change in state law.

Cameron is challenging Democratic Governor Andy Beshear, who picked his lieutenant governor Jacqueline Coleman during the 2019 primary. That was before the law changed in 2020 allowing candidates to wait until the second Tuesday in August of an election year to announce their choice for second in command. This year's deadline is only three days after the Fancy Farm political picnic where Cameron has committed to speak.

During a stop in Bowling Green last month, Cameron was coy when asked what he’s looking for in a running mate and a timeline for naming one.

“Well, I think somebody who can help on a number of levels, but we’re in the process of considering who that person might be," Cameron replied. "When we have a decision, you’ll know.”

Much speculation surrounds Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles who finished in 2nd place in the Republican gubernatorial primary. As a former state representative, Quarles is well-entrenched in Frankfort circles. He has declined to comment on being a potential pick.

Who Cameron chooses as lieutenant governor could be very important, should he win the governor’s race and leave the post early. Cameron has close ties to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. In a KET debate, Cameron didn’t respond directly when asked whether he would run for U.S. Senate if there is a vacancy in 2026. McConnell would be up for re-election at the age of 84.

Lisa Autry
Lisa is a Scottsville native and WKU alum. She has worked in radio as a news reporter and anchor for 18 years. Prior to joining WKU Public Radio, she most recently worked at WHAS in Louisville and WLAC in Nashville. She has received numerous awards from the Associated Press, including Best Reporter in Kentucky. Many of her stories have been heard on NPR.
