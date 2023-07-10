Crittenden Court moving to Marion city hall starting July 25

Crittenden County Courts will soon be relocated so that the downtown courthouse can be torn down to make room for a new justice center in Marion.

No district, circuit or family court proceedings will be held next week.

Starting on July 24th, Crittenden County’s Circuit Court Clerk’s office will operate out of an interim site at 208 South Main Street.

All future court proceedings will be at Marion City Hall’s council chambers beginning July 25.

The Family Court will hold its first proceedings that same day.

District court hearings resume on July 26th, and the Circuit Court hears its first docket in city hall on August 10th.