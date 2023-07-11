Cameron bows out of Ky. political event hosted by possible Rep. Massie challenger

Republican gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron is pulling out of a September political rally he had planned to attend.

He canceled this week after some fellow Republicans criticized his planned appearance alongside a conservative who wants to challenge Kentucky congressman Thomas Massie.

Massie said it would be a mistake for Cameron to attend the rally hosted by Eric Deters. Deters is a former lawyer who ran for governor in the GOP primary.

Cameron’s campaign says he now has other plans on the day of the event. Deters says former President Donald Trump will be headlining the event, but that has not been confirmed.