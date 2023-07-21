Fire engulfs Bowling Green building housing local office for U.S. Sen. Rand Paul

The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a fire at a commercial building on state street early this morning.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports the flames lead to a roof collapse and heavy damage in the structure, which is home to U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's Bowling Green local office.

Public information officer for the Bowling Green Fire Department, Katie McKee, said emergency personnel responded to the scene around 1:45 a.m., noticed the heavy fire, and called for additional units.

No injuries were reported.

Streets leading into and out of downtown Bowling Green have been blocked off Friday, with the fire department asking motorists to avoid the State Street area between E. 10th Ave. and E. 11th Ave.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WKU Public Radio. To see more, visit WKU Public Radio.