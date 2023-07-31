FEMA approves $5.6 million for debris removal in Mayfield

The far western Kentucky city of Mayfield is getting additional funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover debris removal costs associated with the December 2021 tornado outbreak.

FEMA approved the reimbursement of more than $5.6 million in funds Monday to cover the cost of debris removal that's already been carried out in the Graves County seat.

President Joe Biden approved a cost share reimbursement of 90% federal funding because of the magnitude of the damage left behind by the disaster, which killed dozens and damaged or destroyed thousands of structures.

The federal agency is reimbursing Mayfield for the cost of removing more than 106,000 cubic yards of vegetative, construction and demolition debris in the wake of the 2021 storm.

That’s nearly enough to fill five football fields ten feet deep.