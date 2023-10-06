Ky. voter registration deadline is Oct. 10. Here’s what you need to know

Prospective voters can register on the Secretary of State’s website and must meet all the posted qualifications by the Kentucky State Board of Elections. In-person voter registration cards are available at the local election centers, county clerk offices, driver's license bureaus or military recruitment offices.

The online portal to request an absentee ballot by mail is open through Oct. 24. The State Board of Elections’ website encourages absentee voters not to delay requesting their ballots. Absentee voters should mail ballots to their county drop box location as soon as possible to ensure it arrives before Election Day on Nov. 7. In-person excused absentee voting will take place Oct. 25-27, Oct. 30,-31 and Nov. 1. In-person no-excuse absentee voting is set for Nov. 2-4.

Voters can visit the State Board of Elections’ website to find polling places for in-person voting on Election Day.

This year’s election features the gubernatorial race between incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron. The two have spent this campaign season pitching their platforms.

Beshear recently proposed investmenting millions of dollars in water infrastructure, the state’s site development fund and affordable housing. Cameron has criticized Beshear’s plans by suggesting they’re not beneficial for Kentucky workers and taxpayers. In his economic plan, the GOP candidate called to eliminate the state income tax and issue work requirements for some people who receive Medicaid benefits.

With Cameron running for governor, Kentuckians must elect a new attorney general to replace him. Democratic state Rep. Pamela Stevenson is the first Black woman in state history to run for the office. Known as a vocal member of Kentucky’s House, the Louisville native has spoken out against abortion bans, police brutality and COVID-19 denial.

Republican nominee Russell Coleman has served as an advisor to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. attorney under former President Donald Trump. Coleman resigned from the latter shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, denouncing the attack. During his tenure, his priorities included creating a program to reduce violent crimes, prosecuting child sex abuse and addressing drug trafficking.

This year’s ballot also includes secretary of state, agriculture commissioner and state auditor.

More information on voting can be found at govote.ky.gov.