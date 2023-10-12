Beshear, Cameron talk economic development, partisanship at Paducah forum

As the Kentucky governor’s race enters its home stretch, incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican nominee Attorney General Daniel Cameron traded jabs over social and economic issues at a candidate forum in far western Kentucky Thursday.

While the focus of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s forum was economic development, that didn’t stop the candidates from touching on education, energy and partisan divisions.

The pair addressed a crowd of over 600 in Paducah, as they sparred over who is a friend to business and economic development in Kentucky.

Cameron mentioned President Joe Biden over a dozen times during the forum, and called Beshear the Democratic leader’s “biggest enabler” in Kentucky.

“Andy Beshear … has endorsed the Biden economy, which has made it again more difficult for you to buy groceries, gas and secure that childcare,” Cameron said. “We need leadership in the state that acknowledges that and is going to do everything he can to make sure we give more of your hard earned money back to you.”

Beshear criticized his Republican counterpart for making the governor’s race about national issues.

“Having an overly partisan governor is dangerous,” Beshear said. “If you see the world as ‘everything good happening is because of the General Assembly, and everything bad that's happening is because of the governor,’ it means you see in Team Red or Team Blue and not Team Kentucky.”

Both candidates also touted their goals for the state’s energy sector.

Beshear said he supports an “all of the above” energy strategy, embracing traditional industries while also embracing new technologies that would bring jobs to the Commonwealth. The incumbent governor also highlighted endorsements from coal operators as well as the United Mine Workers of America.

Cameron agreed with an “all of the above” energy policy, but questioned Beshear’s commitment to coal. He said the state should maintain energy dependence by opening nuclear energy facilities and “doubling down on coal.” Coal-fired power plants supplied more than two-thirds of Kentucky’s electricity generation in 2022.

The Republican gubernatorial candidate also vowed to eliminate the state’s income tax if he is elected to office. Cameron said cutting the tax would help Kentucky compete with states like Tennessee and Indiana, which have both seen population growth in recent years.

“If we want to bring people and attract them to this state, we have got to eliminate Kentucky's income tax. It is important for business owners. It is also important for folks that are getting up and going to work anymore,” he said.

Earlier this year, Beshear signed a GOP-sponsored measure that would cut the state’s income tax rate in 2024. However, he vetoed legislation in 2022 that lowered the tax rate from 5% to 4.5%, telling the forum audience that he was concerned about sales tax increases in certain areas, like background checks for youth organizations.

Beshear said, while the state needs to make investments, it can also provide tax relief. He likened Cameron’s income tax proposal to tax reforms Kansas made in 2012 that stalled economic growth in the state.

“It would crater our economy, he’d cut education, he'd cut health care, and all of these major infrastructure projects would stop,” Beshear said. “It happened in Kansas. You can't do it in four years. You have to do it responsibly.”

The forum can be viewed in its entirety on WPSD Local 6’s Facebook page.

The general election is Nov. 7.

To learn more about the races being decided on Election Day in Kentucky, check out Kentucky Public Radio’s Voter Guide.