Ky. Public Health commissioner appointed president of national health official association

Dr. Steven Stack – Kentucky’s Public Health commissioner – is the new president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO).

The nonprofit organization, which aims to support the work of state and territorial health officials by furthering the development of public health policy, named Stack its president-elect in September and announced his presidency in a release last week.

“I’m honored to step into the role of president at this pivotal period in public health to further ASTHO's vision of advancing health equity and optimal health for all,” Stack said in the release. “As president, I am committed to supporting ASTHO’s mission in partnership with other state health officials as we seek to strengthen public health workforce and infrastructure across the nation to ensure that every American can reach their full human potential.”

Stack helped lead Kentucky through the COVID-19 pandemic. He was appointed commissioner of public health by Gov. Andy Beshear in February of 2020, just weeks before the first cases were identified in the Commonwealth.

ASTHO CEO Michael Fraser praised Stack’s leadership during the pandemic in the release.

“He has led Kentucky diligently as commissioner, and we know he will do the same for ASTHO,” Fraser said. “His dedication to innovation and improving public health will be integral in this upcoming year. His experience leading [the American Medical Association] as its youngest president since 1854 will certainly advance our Board’s work and ASTHO’s effectiveness.”

The Ohio native holds an MBA from the University of Tennessee and has expertise in emergency department and hospital management, health system reform, non-profit organization leadership and physician licensure and regulation.

Stack will continue to serve in his role as Kentucky’s Public Health commissioner, but he could lose both titles if Beshear loses the governor’s race to GOP nominee Daniel Cameron on Nov. 7. If elected, Cameron would be able to appoint a new commissioner to the post.