Coleman and Mills defend their running mates’ positions in KET debate

Kentucky Democratic Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman and Republican state senator Robby Mills faced off in a debate on KET Monday ahead of the Nov. 7 election.

They are the running mates of Kentucky’s gubernatorial candidates, Democrat Andy Beshear and Republican Daniel Cameron.

The Kentucky Lantern reports that topics such as the 2018 “sewer bill;” a controversial bill Mills supported that would have overhauled teacher pensions; and school voucher programs split the discussion.

Mills also said climate change is “not as big as what it appears to be,” and he was worried for the state’s power infrastructure without fossil fuels. Meanwhile, Coleman focused on Kentucky’s new businesses in clean energy.

Monday’s debate was the only joint appearance between the two lieutenant governor candidates.