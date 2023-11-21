© 2023
Tenn. governor gives up on push for extreme risk protection order

WPLN | By Blaise Gainey
Published November 21, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST

Governor Bill Lee has announced that he will not ask state lawmakers to pass an extreme risk protection order during the upcoming legislative session. That proposal would have allowed a judge to temporarily prevent people found to be a danger to themselves or others from possessing firearms.

After the Covenant School shooting in March, Governor Bill Lee called for Tennessee legislators to pass the order, which amounts to a red flag law. Republicans in the General Assembly said that they would never pass it.

Now, the Governor is dropping the extreme risk protection order. Instead, Lee said that there are proposals from the public safety special session that took place this August that he’d like to see passed.

However, he did not specify a particular item.
Tags
Government & Politics Gov. Bill Leetennessee legislaturegun laws
