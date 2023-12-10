Former Kentucky Gov. Julian Carroll dies at 92

Former Kentucky Gov. Julian Carroll died Sunday morning, his family said. He was 92.

Carroll, who was recently under limited hospice care, died at 4:46 a.m. at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

In a statement, his family highlighted the political career of the former Democratic governor and lawmaker, noting Carroll “dedicated almost two-thirds of his life to being a committed public servant to this great Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

“Although we knew we were sharing our father with the people of this state for all the right reasons, there were times we missed him very much,” the Carroll family said.

“As a family, it is with the heaviest of hearts that we grieve the loss of our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His steadfast faith and positive outlook on life, his untenable and constant love for his family, and his giving heart and warm embrace will forever be missed. Something about his gentle blue eyes and big smile will leave an everlasting imprint on our hearts. We will love and miss him always.”

Carroll served as governor from 1974 to 1979. As lieutenant governor, he succeeded former Gov. Wendell Ford, who left office for the U.S. before his term ended. Carroll was elected as governor in 1975.

Carroll also had other roles in Frankfort. He had five terms in the Kentucky House of Representatives, and was Speaker of the House from 1968-1970. He was a member of the Senate from 2004 to 2020.

Funeral arrangements will be made soon. Kentucky politicians also shared statements about Carroll.

“Former Gov. Julian Carroll dedicated his career to public service,” Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said on X, formerly Twitter. “For decades he worked to support public education and those he represented in Frankfort. Please join Britainy and me in praying for his family during this difficult time.”

Republican Senate President Robert Stivers who served in the General Assembly with Carroll also shared a statement on X.

“I am saddened to hear Governor Carroll, my former Senate colleague and seat mate, passed away,” Stivers said. “We had many great discussions over the years!”

This story was originally published by the Kentucky Lantern.