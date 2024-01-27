Tennessee rule requires former felons to have gun rights restored before they can vote

The Secretary of State’s Office in Tennessee says formerly incarcerated felons must get their gun rights restored before their voting rights. This is due to an update in the state’s voter restoration process, and the rule is causing a split between Republicans and Democrats in the House.

When a person is convicted of a felony, they lose the right to vote, own a gun and hold public office. In most states there’s a simple process to get back the right to vote. In Tennessee, however, it’s complex.

Rep. Joe Towns (D-Memphis) says the new clarity about the rule proves that the same old tricks to keep voters suppressed are still being used.

“During the Jim Crow era they wanted Black people to do what? Tell how many beans were in that glass, in that jar. This is a ploy,” said Towns.

Democrats say they want to change the rules to uncouple voting rights from gun rights. Republicans don’t agree.

House Leader Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland) shared his thoughts Thursday.

“The best way to not deal with that issue is don’t commit the felony to begin with,” he said.

The Campaign Legal Center has an open lawsuit in federal court over how the voter restoration process is implemented.